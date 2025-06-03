Japanese video game publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have rolled out the Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01.1 update across all platforms. Now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the update brings new features, gameplay adjustments, and bug fixes.

This follows the version 1.01 release from last week and introduces improvements specifically aimed at single-player mode, including a new “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat” effect. Several player-reported bugs have also been addressed.

To access the latest features and optimisations, players must install the new update before launching the game. After installation, the version details on the title screen should read:

App Ver. 1.01.1

Regulation Ver. 1.01.2 ALSO READ: Valorant game update: Transition to Unreal Engine 5, replay system and more On PlayStation and Xbox consoles, players can download the Regulation files by logging into the game server. If the Regulation version shown on the title screen is not 1.01.2, select “Login” and apply the latest regulation. It’s also important to note that online play will not be available unless this update is installed. Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01.1 Single player mode adjustments: The effect "Automatic Revival Upon Defeat", which allows revival once per night boss battle, has been added to solo expeditions.

The amount of runes gained has been increased for solo expeditions. General balance adjustments