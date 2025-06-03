Samsung offers discounts, no-cost EMI on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals here

Samsung has announced instant cashback and no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for its premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The South Korean electronics maker is offering an instant cashback of Rs 12,000 across all storage variants. Additionally, the company is offering no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, starting at Rs 3,278 per month. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Instant cashback offer

256GB

Launch price: Rs 129,999

Instant cashback: Rs 12,000

Effective price: Rs 117,999

512GB

Launch price: Rs 141,999

Instant cashback: Rs 12,000

Effective price: Rs 129,999

1TB

Launch price: Rs 165,999

Instant cashback: Rs 12,000

Effective price: Rs 153,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Exchange offer

In addition to instant cashback, Samsung is offering Rs 12,000 additional value when you exchange your old device for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

ALSO READ: WWDC 2025: What is coming to Apple Macs with macOS 26 'Tahoe' update Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: No-cost EMI offer Samsung is offering no-cost EMIs of up to 24 months across all variants. For the base model, priced at Rs 117,999 after cashback, EMIs start at Rs 3,278 per month. Important to note, this per month EMI is calculated after adjusting all offers, including the above mentioned exchange offer. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Details The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and comes with 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.