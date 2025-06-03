Samsung offers discounts, no-cost EMI on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals here

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Instant cashback offer
256GB
- Launch price: Rs 129,999
- Instant cashback: Rs 12,000
- Effective price: Rs 117,999
512GB
- Launch price: Rs 141,999
- Instant cashback: Rs 12,000
- Effective price: Rs 129,999
1TB
- Launch price: Rs 165,999
- Instant cashback: Rs 12,000
- Effective price: Rs 153,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Exchange offer
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: No-cost EMI offer
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68
