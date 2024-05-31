Air Conditioner blasts: Severe heatwave to blame for rising incidents?

A fire broke out in a flat in Noida early morning (May 30). Reports claim that the fire erupted due to a blast in an air conditioner unit installed in the house. The incident took place at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100.

The Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey told ANI that the blast in the air conditioner triggered the fire.

He also mentioned that the firefighting systems such as extinguishers, sprinklers, and hoses were working fine, that's why the fire didn't spread much and was contained within a room. The videos are going viral on social media showing heavy smoke billowing from the apartment in one of the residential towers of the society.

There were 5 fire tenders who rushed to the spot. The firefighting systems in the society were working and the fire was doused off before we reached. In this incident, no casualties were reported, claimed the authorities.

The 'AC blast' refers to an explosion or fire involving an air conditioning (AC) unit. Recently, such incidents have been witnessed nationwide due to numerous factors like electrical or mechanical failures.

According to the Noida Fire Brigade officer Pradeep Kumar, "In the last few days, 10 to 12 AC blasts have been reported. These incidents have happened in residential and business towers.”

With the temperatures surging to record levels in most Indian states, the incidents of fire involving AC units have proliferated. Experts are urging people to exercise extreme caution if the AC unit is exposed to direct sunlight.

Is rising temperature the reason behind these accidents?

According to Professor Jahar Sarkar of the Mechanical Department of IIT BHU, there is a connection between AC blasts in homes and offices and rising temperatures.

The BHU professor while talking to a BBC correspondent explained that the ambient temperature (around the compressor) should be 10 degrees Celsius lower than the condenser temperature.

He said that the temperature of the condenser of AC in the country is up to 50 degrees Celsius, and when the ambient temperature exceeds the condenser temperature, the AC stops working.

"In these conditions, the pressure on the condenser of the AC increases. Due to this, the chances of condenser bursting increase," Professor Jahar Sarkar added.

Air Conditioner Safety Tips

It’s imperative to keep the AC compressor in the shade during extreme heat. There should be proper ventilation around the compressor and condenser unit, i.e. there should be air flowing there so that the unit does not get too hot.

Keep the air filter clean and reduce strain on the unit.

Make sure the window is slightly tilted outwards for proper drainage.

Avoid using extension cords to connect the AC directly to its circuit.

If your AC has ever caught fire, unplug it and inspect the wiring regularly.

Make sure the correct gas is used when refilling order units.

It is advisable to maintain at least two feet of clearance around the unit to ensure proper airflow.

Make sure to reach a technician to inspect wiring, loose connections, and identify potential problems before they occur.

For what other reasons can an AC explode?

Here are some reasons that can result in your AC exploding.

Gas leakage

Gas leakage from the condenser can cause AC-related issues. Due to less gas, the pressure increases on condensers and it starts heating up which increases the chances of fire.

Dirty coils

Condenser plays a pivotal role in the cooling of AC that removes heat from the air. If the coil gets clogged due to dirt, the normal flow of gas is disrupted, causing the condenser to overheat and increase fire risk.

Voltage fluctuations

Constant voltage fluctuations affect the performance of the compressor.