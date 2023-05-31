Home / Technology / Tech News / Alexa can no longer talk like BigB as celeb voice feature discontinued

Alexa can no longer talk like BigB as celeb voice feature discontinued

The celebrity voices, which debuted in 2019, make use of Amazon's neural text-to-speech model, which employs machine learning and is intended to sound more lifelike

IANS New Delhi
Alexa can no longer talk like BigB as celeb voice feature discontinued

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon has confirmed the discontinuation of the celebrity voices feature on Alexa, meaning voices of celebrities like megastar Amitabh Bachchan, American actor Samuel L. Jackson, American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, among others, will no longer be available to purchase.

The feature is going away globally, plus Amazon will discontinue support for celebrity voices on Alexa-powered devices in the coming days.

While purchasing Bachchan's voice on Alexa, the page stated, "This skill is no longer available for purchase. Customers who previously purchased this experience will continue to have access for one year from the date of purchase".

On purchasing Jackson's voice on Alexa, the page mentioned that the personality voice for Alexa is no longer available for purchase, and the customers who previously purchased the experience may continue to use the skill until April 30, 2023, by saying "Hey Samuel".

Jackson was the first voice to be introduced and could tell users jokes and stories or answer questions.

The celebrity voices, which debuted in 2019, make use of Amazon's neural text-to-speech model, which employs machine learning and is intended to sound more lifelike. Rather than using pre-recorded responses, the model generates voices with entertaining personalities.

In 2020, the feature came to India, and Bachchan became the first celebrity voice for Alexa in the country.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Also Read

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home

Amazon to end support for third-party Alexa skills to book doctors online

Amazon plans to make Alexa more interactive with ChatGPT like features

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications leaked before release, full details below

Apple releases its classical music app on Google Play Store for Androids

Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

Twitter testing new feature 'Notes on Media' to identify misleading media

Topics :Amazon AlexaAmitabh BachchanCelebrity endorsers

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story