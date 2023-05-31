Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

As rumours suggest, Apple's XR headset may be coming soon. Information was scarce for many years, however, a juicy leak was recently posted by a reliable source in connection to the display industry.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple's XR headset will reportedly have micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of more than 5,000 nits. Meanwhile, an iPhone 14 Pro's panels have a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits.

Apple's AR/VR imager specs:

Two 1.41" Micro OLEDs

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

It should also be noted that the brightness that reaches the eye may be considerably diminished depending on the lenses used in Apple's headset. Nearly all of the light passes through the glass iPhone screen, but a special lens is required to focus on a screen that is only about an inch away from your eyes, reducing brightness.

Young added that the display resolution was 4K per eye with a 4,000 pixel-per-inch density. This could be the sharpest image ever seen in a consumer headset, eclipsing the Varjo Aero. Each eye is said to have a 1.41″ display, which is large enough for a good field of view (FOV), depending on the lenses used.

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:

1.41" in diagonal

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness

Apple's highly-anticipated event is scheduled to commence on June 5, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The event will be accessible through various platforms, including YouTube, the events webpage, and the Apple TV app.

It's worth noting that Apple does not charge any fees for Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) tickets, ensuring that all developers have the opportunity to attend the event free of charge.

At each WWDC event, Apple introduces updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, tailored specifically for developers. This year, we anticipate the unveiling of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, alongside the highly anticipated announcement of Apple's AR/VR headset.