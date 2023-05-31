Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

Apple's XR headset will reportedly have micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of more than 5,000 nits

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple XR headset specs leaked ahead of WWDC 2023; check details here

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As rumours suggest, Apple's XR headset may be coming soon. Information was scarce for many years, however, a juicy leak was recently posted by a reliable source in connection to the display industry.

According to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Apple's XR headset will reportedly have micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of more than 5,000 nits. Meanwhile, an iPhone 14 Pro's panels have a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits.

Apple's AR/VR imager specs:
Two 1.41" Micro OLEDs
4000 PPI
>5000 nits of brightness — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023


It should also be noted that the brightness that reaches the eye may be considerably diminished depending on the lenses used in Apple's headset. Nearly all of the light passes through the glass iPhone screen, but a special lens is required to focus on a screen that is only about an inch away from your eyes, reducing brightness.

Young added that the display resolution was 4K per eye with a 4,000 pixel-per-inch density. This could be the sharpest image ever seen in a consumer headset, eclipsing the Varjo Aero. Each eye is said to have a 1.41″ display, which is large enough for a good field of view (FOV), depending on the lenses used.

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:
1.41" in diagonal
4000 PPI
>5000 nits of brightness

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023
Apple's highly-anticipated event is scheduled to commence on June 5, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The event will be accessible through various platforms, including YouTube, the events webpage, and the Apple TV app.

It's worth noting that Apple does not charge any fees for Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) tickets, ensuring that all developers have the opportunity to attend the event free of charge.

At each WWDC event, Apple introduces updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, tailored specifically for developers. This year, we anticipate the unveiling of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10, alongside the highly anticipated announcement of Apple's AR/VR headset.

Also Read

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple WWDC23 to kick off with keynote on June 5: Here is event schedule

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

WWDC 2023: Apple may open up iPhones to sideloading apps with iOS 17

WWDC 2023: Apple likely to unveil three new Macs; all you need to know

Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

Twitter testing new feature 'Notes on Media' to identify misleading media

Indore girl among winners of Apple WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge

UP police, Amazon India launch campaign to tackle online shopping scams

56% businesses report at least one scam a year on LinkedIn: Report

Topics :Apple eventApple WWDCApple VR headsetBS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story