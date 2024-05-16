Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazfit Zepp OS 3.5 update bring AI features to Active smartwatch: Details

Amazfit Zepp OS 3.5 update bring AI features to Active smartwatch: Details

Active smartwatch from Amazfit joins Balance smartwatch to get AI features with the Zepp OS 3.5 update in India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Chinese smart wearable brand AmazFit is now rolling out the Zepp OS 3.5 update, featuring AI-driven Zepp Flow, to Active smartwatch in India. Apart from the AI features, the Zepp OS 3.5 brings enhanced sports modes, offline maps, and an expanded mini app ecosystem to the Amazfit Active smartwatch.

Amazfit rolled out the AI features with Zepp OS 3.5 update to Amazfit Balance smartwatch in India in April. The new OS is now gradually rolling out to the Amazfit Active smartwatch. The company has also confirmed that the Zepp OS 3.5 will subsequently roll out to more Amazfit smartwatches, including the Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra soon.

ZeppOS 3.5: AI features

Amazfit said that the AI-powered Zepp Flow voice assistant enables users to interact with the smartwatch in a more natural conversational manner. The AI assistant understands freeform speech for interpreting conversational speech, allowing users to perform tasks without using specific commands or keywords.

Previously, the company said that it has integrated Natural-Language User Interface (LUI)-powered by a large language model (LLM) into the operating system to allow natural voice interactions with the smartwatch. Using the voice assistant Users can start workouts, check health data, engage in free chat, and more.

ZeppOS 3.5: Other features

With ZeppOS 3.5, Amazfit Active smartwatch users can access a broader section of smartwatch apps through the companion Zepp app. These apps include tools for monitoring body temperature, blood pressure, environmental quality and more.

With the latest system update, users can view road names on offline maps without an active internet connection. Additionally, Amazfit Active smartwatch users can also receive and respond to messages directly from their smartwatch using voice commands.

Amazfit Active smartwatch: Details

The Amazfit Active smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display enclosed within a stainless steel frame. The smartwatch comes with various modes for over 120 different types of exercises including Yoga. The watch comes with support for five satellite positioning systems that allows precise positioning to track outdoor workouts more effectively. The Amazfit Active smartwatch also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa support. 

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

