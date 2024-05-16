Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus to launch Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones in June: Report

OnePlus to launch Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones in June: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite was recently spotted on India's BIS certification website and IMDA website, and media reports stated that the smartphone will join by the Nord 4 at launch in June

OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone
Representative image: OnePlus Nord CE4
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OnePlus could launch the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphones in India soon. According to media reports, both the smartphones are expected to launch in June. The speculated launch date reports also stated that the Nord 4-series smartphone duo would bring improvements in performance with better processors compared to the predecessor models. Let us take a look at the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Expected specifications

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Reportedly, the Nord CE 4 Lite was listed on India’s Bureau of Identification (BIS) certification site and Singapore’s IMDA website recently. Said to be the successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite, which was launched in April last year, the Nord CE 4 Lite is anticipated to feature 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Other expected features include a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear dual-camera system, 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging, and Android 14 operating system-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is said to be based on the Ace 3V model, which it launched in China earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Like the Lite model, the Nord 4 is expected to feature a dual-camera system on the back with 50MP main sensor supported by optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone is anticipated to feature a 16MP camera sensor.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: Price, specs, and introductory offers

OnePlus Nord CE4 review: Feature-packed mid-ranger with solid battery life

OnePlus Nord CE4 India launch at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Expected specifications, launch date, features, and more

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 11 users in India: Details

Apple's iOS 17.5 brings back deleted images, videos on some iPhones: Report

All eyes are on Apple as OpenAI, Google set bar high with AI-focused events

Apple unveils accessibility-focused features for iPhone, iPad ahead of WWDC

92% of knowledge workers in India use AI at work, lead world: Study

Google rolls out Android 15 beta with features focused on privacy, security

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiasmartphonesTechnology

First Published: May 16 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story