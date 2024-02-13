Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon Prime Videos ends Dolby Vision, Atmos support on basic plans in US

Ad-supported standard subscription in the US is now restricted to HDR10+ and Dolby 5.1 output, and Dolby Vision and Atmos available with ad-free subscriptions plans

Amazon Prime Video
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
Amazon Prime Video has removed Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support from the ad-tier subscription, according to a report by The Verge. Users in select regions will have to pay additional $2.99 per month over the standard subscription to remove ads from the platform and watch content in Dolby Vision HDR and use Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Amazon spokesperson Katie Barker has confirmed to The Verge that the company has done this deliberately. “Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos capabilities are only available on the ad free option, on relevant titles,” said Barker in a statement to The Verge.

Amazon Prime videos started showing advertisements within its streaming subscription from February 5 in select markets with a separate “ad-free” option available at extra cost. According to the report, content with the standard subscription plan, which is priced at $8.99 per month, is restricted to HDR10+ and Dolby 5.1 output, while the user will have to opt for the ad-free tier to get support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

In India, Amazon continues support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on standard subscription since there is no option available on the streaming platform for an ad-free tier.

Its direct rival Netflix also offers an ad-tier subscription plan in select regions for $6.99 per month but only offers viewing at 1080p resolution.

Netflix has not officially stated when it will introduce an ad-supported plan in India, multiple news reports state that Netflix is planning to introduce its low-priced subscription plans in different markets to gain more customers.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

