ChatGPT can now create custom stickers for iMessage, WhatsApp: Check how to

ChatGPT custom stickers: Details

With the new feature, users can describe the kind of sticker pack they want, and ChatGPT Images will generate a collection based on the prompt. This could include stickers of a pet reacting to everyday situations, a friend who loves chai and pakoras, or a set based on a toddler’s funny expressions.

The feature is powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0, OpenAI’s latest image generation model. It is available to mobile ChatGPT users globally at no cost.

Users can also create sticker packs around specific people, reactions or jokes. For example, they can ask ChatGPT to make stickers of a bride-to-be friend with Bollywood dialogues or tiny samosas cheering them on.