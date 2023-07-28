Home / Technology / Tech News / Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

Android unknown tracker alerts feature is result of new draft industry specification proposed by Google and Apple together that outlined how Bluetooth tracker manufacturers can develop safer trackers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Android unknown tracker alerts

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Google has started rolling out unknown tracker alerts feature to devices based on Android 6.0+ operating system. Announced at the Google I/O 2023, the feature is a result of a new draft industry specification proposed by Google and Apple together that outlined how Bluetooth tracker manufacturers can develop safer trackers that are compatible with detection and alerts across Android and iOS platforms to help combat unwanted tracking.

What is Android unknown tracker alerts feature

It is a new feature built-in the Android operating system that enables smartphones based on Android 6.0 and above to determine if an unfamiliar Bluetooth tracker is tagged on a person, or if it is moving with them. It is essentially a new privacy and security feature, which would help users identify, locate, and disable unknown Bluetooth trackers.

How does it work

The unknown tracker alerts feature is said to automatically notify Android users of an unknown tracker tagged on them, or moving with them. Unknown tracker alerts work with widely used Bluetooth trackers, including Apple AirTags and all trackers compatible with the Google Find My Device network. Android users can also run a manual scan to identify unfamiliar Bluetooth trackers from ‘Safety and Emergency’ option in the phone setting.

Users can view the device on a map to understand where it has been seen traveling, and play a sound on the tracker to help locate it. Besides locating, the feature would allow users to view instructions to physically disable the tracker and stop it from updating its location.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

