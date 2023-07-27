Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to manufacture its most-expensive smartphones in India

Samsung to manufacture its most-expensive smartphones in India

Samsung will start manufacturing Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in India to meet local requirements. The devices will be available in the market from August 18 and pre-booking begins on July 27

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Samsung Electronics revealed its latest foldable smartphones on Wednesday at the same price level, three years in a row, to compete with Apple's dominance in the premium market.

The Korean company announced the manufacture of its premium segment smartphones, i.e., Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 in India to meet local requirements. 

The company also plans to launch the most expensive and high-end devices in India on August 18, and it will start taking pre-booking from July 27 at midnight.

JB Park, the president and CEO of Samsung SWA, said, “As part of our Powering Digital India initiative, these phones will be manufactured at our Noida factory. We are confident that Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will help us consolidate our smartphone leadership in the country."

India's largest electronic company began manufacturing the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 5 series in India from December after four months of its launch. 

Samsung India Senior Vice President Raju Pullan said the consumers in India will get "made in India" Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 from the beginning. 

He added that Indian consumers in India buy products that are value for money and add value to them overall.

"I witness this even in rural markets. If these are provided to consumers, we see strong adoption for new categories," he said.

The all-new Galaxy Fold 5 is priced between Rs 1.54 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh per piece which depends on its internal storage capacity that ranges between 256 GB to 1 TB. On the other hand, the Galaxy Flip 5 is priced at Rs 99,999 to Rs 1,09,999 per piece.

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung GalaxySmartphones made in India

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

