Anthropic, Macquarie and GIC form partnership to build AI data centres

Anthropic PBC has formed a strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management and Singaporean wealth fund GIC to build data centers for the Claude developer.

The new entity, called Theseus Infrastructure, will serve as a vehicle to develop artificial intelligence computing sites "with an initial focus" in the US, the companies said on Monday. Macquarie and GIC pledged to fund a bulk of the equity for each project, while Anthropic committed to covering any consumer electricity price hikes from the facilities.

The companies didn't share any details on planned spending or the size of the projects.

Banks and institutional investors are rushing to back the infrastructure powering AI services, which companies like Anthropic promise will deliver huge economic gains. The largest tech companies are spending historic sums on data centers and chips with a similar logic.