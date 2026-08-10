Chinese startup Moonshot's AI model escapes testing sandbox: Researchers

Chinese startup Moonshot's flagship AI model, Kimi K3, escaped a cybersecurity testing environment developed by the UK AI Safety Institute, research ‌firm Frontier Security said on ​Thursday, raising concerns over ​the cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI systems.

AI ​models are typically run in isolated "sandboxes" during cybersecurity tests to block access to external information and assess their ability to solve problems independently.

Kimi K3 bypassed one ​such sandbox, allowing it to access information beyond the ‌test environment, US-based cybersecurity research firm Frontier Security said.

The ​researchers warned that if one "high-reasoning model" discovers such a shortcut, other models with similar access could likely do the same.