WhatsApp down? Several users report issues, unable to share multimedia

WhatsApp was facing an outage for several users globally, including in India, on Monday morning, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Users started reporting issues early in the morning, while the number of outage reports peaked around 11 am.

WhatsApp users reported that the outage appeared to affect the sharing of photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media files, while text messaging continued to function. Reports of WhatsApp outages emerged from countries including India, the UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia, suggesting that the issue was not limited to one particular region. The platform displayed the message, “User reports show possible problems with WhatsApp.” Several users complained online about difficulties sending multimedia files, including photos and videos.

What was affected on WhatsApp? The outage appeared to particularly affect the uploading and sending of photos and videos. Several users said WhatsApp’s basic messaging service was working normally, but attempts to send large media files either failed or took unexpectedly long. Some users also reported seeing loading icons or prompts asking them to retry the action. The issue was also reported to affect stickers and GIFs, suggesting that the disruption was largely limited to WhatsApp’s multimedia-sharing features. How are users fixing the issue? After outage reports emerged, users said they tried standard troubleshooting methods to determine whether the problem was limited to their devices or internet connections, or was more widespread.