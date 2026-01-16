Anthropic picks former Microsoft India MD Irina Ghose to lead India ops

Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as managing director for India, the maker of Claude chatbot said on Friday as it looks to deepen its presence in the country.

India is Claude.ai’s second-largest market, like it is for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and where large language model makers are pushing their products. Anthropic’s latest Economic Index shows that Indian users have a “striking focus” on technical applications, with nearly half of all Claude.ai usage concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks.

Ghose, who was until recently the managing director of Microsoft India, has more than three decades of experience in technology businesses. At Microsoft, she led enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in industries such as finance, manufacturing, health care, technology services, and government.

“Irina’s expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand,” said Chris Ciauri, international managing director of Anthropic. “As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission.” Anthropic will open its India office in Bengaluru next month — its second in Asia Pacific after Tokyo. It will deploy AI for social impact in sectors such as education, health care, and agriculture, as well as supporting key industries through strategic partnerships with Indian enterprises, nonprofits, and startups