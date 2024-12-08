API cyberattacks dominate as India sees record 1.2 billion hits in Q3

India faced more than 1.2 billion cyberattacks in the third quarter of 2024, marking a 92 per cent increase from the year before. The onslaught included 271 million attacks on APIs, according to report by application security firm Indusface. API is short for application programming interface, a set of rules that enables software applications to communicate with each other. Attacks on APIs were 85 per cent more frequent than those on websites. DDoS attacks – in which a cyber attacker floods a server – on APIs increased 3,000 per cent, said the report.