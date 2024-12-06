OpenAI kicks off announcement spree with o1 launch: All you need to know

Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence startup OpenAI has announced the rollout of its latest o1-series AI models to paid subscribers. These new models, which it said offer enhanced reasoning and problem-solving abilities, also feature the capability to reason about uploaded images. In addition to this, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Pro subscription, providing access to advanced AI models, including the new o1-series models, and offering research-grade AI intelligence at scale. Here are the details:

o1-series model: What is new

Introduced in September 2024, the o1-series reasoning models are designed to tackle more complex tasks in areas like science, coding, and mathematics. These models are now available to all ChatGPT Plus and Team users globally, after being in preview for select subscribers. Enterprise and Education users will gain access next week.

Key improvements in the o1-series models include:

Image reasoning: The ability to reason about uploaded images.

Faster response times: Improved processing speeds for more efficient performance.

Error reduction: A 34 per cent reduction in major errors on real-world questions.

o1 Pro mode: What is new

In addition to the improvements made to the o1-series models, OpenAI has introduced the exclusive o1 Pro mode, available through the new ChatGPT Pro subscription plan. OpenAI claims that o1 Pro mode outperforms the previous o1 and o1-preview modes on machine learning benchmarks, particularly in maths, science, and coding tasks. The new mode also offers more reliable responses compared to the earlier models.

ChatGPT Pro subscribers can access the o1 Pro mode via the model picker menu in ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Pro subscription: What is new

The ChatGPT Pro subscription, priced at $200 per month, offers access to OpenAI’s most advanced models, including the o1-series models, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and more, with no usage limits. The Pro plan also includes an Advanced Voice mode and exclusive access to the o1 Pro mode.

OpenAI has indicated that additional capabilities will be added to the ChatGPT Pro subscription in the future.