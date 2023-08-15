Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Foxconn has approved an investment of $400 million for Hyderabad plant which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

iPhone maker Apple will start manufacturing its wireless ear buds AirPods at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory, according to sources.

Foxconn has approved an investment of USD 400 million for Hyderabad plant which is expected to begin mass production by December 2024.

"Foxconn Hyderabad factory will make AirPods. The factory is expected to begin mass production by December," a source told PTI.

The information was confirmed by one more source who is privy to the development.

An email query sent to Apple and Foxconn did not elicit any reply.

AirPods will be the second product category after iPhone that will be made in India.

Apple's AirPods leads TWS (true wireless stereo) market globally.

It led the global TWS market with about 36 per cent market share in the December 2022 quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

Apple was followed by Samsung with 7.5 per cent market share, Xiaomi 4.4 per cent, Boat 4 per cent and Oppo 3 per cent.

Xiaomi started making its TWS in India this year at Optiemus Electronics plant in Noida.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490

Apple AirPods may soon come with health tracking, body temperature features

Flipkart offers Rs 20,000 discount on Apple Airpods Max and Airpods Pro

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Amazon rolling out generative AI feature to summarise product reviews

IPhone maker Foxconn cuts 2023 sales forecast after mobile demand sags

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Topics :Apple AirPodsFoxconnHyderabad

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story