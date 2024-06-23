Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple and Meta Platforms have discussed AI partnership, say reports

Apart from Google and Meta, AI startups Anthropic and Perplexity have also been in discussions with Apple to bring their generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the report stated

iPhone, Apple iPhone
The size of potential financial windfall is unclear, but the talks involved AI companies selling premium subscriptions to their services through Apple Intelligence, the report said. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating Meta's generative AI model into Apple Inc's recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
 
Apart from Google and Meta, AI startups Anthropic and Perplexity have also been in discussions with Apple to bring their generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
 

Apple, Meta, Perplexity and Anthropic did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside business hours.
 
The discussions havenâ€™t been finalized and could fall through, the Journal reported, adding that deals with Apple would help AI companies to obtain a wider distribution of their products.
 
The size of potential financial windfall is unclear, but the talks involved AI companies selling premium subscriptions to their services through Apple Intelligence, the report said.
 
The iPhone maker announced long-awaited AI strategy this month, saying it would integrate new Apple Intelligence technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bring Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

