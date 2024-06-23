Apple and Meta Platforms have discussed AI partnership, say reports

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating Meta's generative AI model into Apple Inc's recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.



Apart from Google and Meta, AI startups Anthropic and Perplexity have also been in discussions with Apple to bring their generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Apple, Meta, Perplexity and Anthropic did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside business hours.



The discussions havenâ€™t been finalized and could fall through, the Journal reported, adding that deals with Apple would help AI companies to obtain a wider distribution of their products.

