Apple announces App Store Awards finalists across 12 categories: Check list

Apple has announced finalists for the 2024 App Store awards. The company has listed a total of 45 apps and games across 12 different categories such as iPhone App of the Year, iPhone Game of the Year, and more. Additionally, Apple has introduced new categories for Vision Pro apps as well that the company said highlights achievements in the world of spatial computing.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s App Store Award finalists, whose imagination and craftsmanship have produced amazing apps that users love,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of Worldwide App Store. “From games that transport players to fantastical new worlds, to apps that fuel creativity, these developers are delivering remarkable experiences that captivate and inspire.”

App Store Award winners among these finalists will be revealed in the coming weeks. Here are the finalists across categories

iPhone App of the Year finalists

Kino

Runna

Tripsy

iPhone Game of the Year finalists

AFK Journey

The WereCleaner

Zenless Zone Zero

iPad App of the Year finalists

Bluey: Let’s Play

Moises

Procreate Dreams

iPad Game of the Year finalists

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Disney Speedstorm

Squad Busters

Apple Arcade Game of the Year finalists

Balatro+

Outlanders 2

Sonic Dream Team

Mac App of the Year finalists

Adobe Lightroom

OmniFocus 4

Shapr3D

Mac Game of the Year finalists

Frostpunk 2

Stray

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Apple Watch App of the Year finalists

LookUp

Lumy

Watch to 5K

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year finalists

JigSpace

NBA

What If…? An Immersive Story

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year finalists

Loona

THRASHER

Vacation Simulator

Apple TV App of the Year finalists

DROPOUT

F1 TV

Zoom

Cultural Impact finalists

Apple has also listed 12 finalists in the Cultural Impact category. The company said that these apps brought users powerful stories and helped them bring out their best selves to create a lasting impact. Apps in this category include both apps and games. Here are the finalists: