Samsung Black Friday sale: Check offers on Galaxy Z folds, S24 Ultra, more

Samsung India has announced discounts and bank offers on its range of Galaxy smartphones as part of its Black Friday sale period. During the sale, Samsung’s latest foldable devices as well as the flagship Galaxy S24 series are offered with bank cashback offers, upgrade bonuses on trade-in deals and more. Samsung is also offering last year’s Galaxy S23 series smartphones at a discounted price. Here are the details:

Samsung Black Friday sale: Offers on Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

During Samsung’s Black Friday sale period, both Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones will be available at a discounted price. Additionally, Customers can opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 24 months with monthly payment starting from Rs 4028 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and from Rs 2500 for Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Launch price: Rs 164,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung is offering bank cashback offers and upgrade bonus on trade-in deals while purchasing a Galaxy S24 series model. For example, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at an effective price of Rs 109,999 onwards, which is inclusive of a cashback of Rs 8000 and an upgrade bonus of Rs 12000. Alternate to the upgrade bonus, customers can also opt for additional cashback of Rs 12000. There are similar offers on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models. Here are the details:

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Launch price: Rs 129,999 onwards

Cashback: Rs 8,000

Upgrade bonus/ cashback: Rs 12,000

Effective price: Rs 109,999 onwards

Galaxy S24

Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards

Upgrade bonus/ cashback: Rs 13,000

Effective price: Rs 61,999 onwards

Galaxy S24 Plus

Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 64,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

There are also offers on last year’s flagship Galaxy S23 series as well as on the Galaxy S23 Fan Edition model. Here are the details:

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Launch price: Rs 124,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 74,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)

Galaxy S23

Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards

Offer price: Rs 38,999 onwards (inclusive of all offers)

Galaxy S23 FE