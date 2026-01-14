Apple Creator Studio bundles FCP, Logic Pro, Pixelmator, and more at ₹399/m

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
Apple has introduced a new subscription bundle called Apple Creator Studio, bringing together several of its professional creative apps under a single plan. The new service includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, along with added intelligent features and premium content in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform. Apple Creator Studio will be available on the App Store starting January 28.
The company says the new bundle is aimed at users who work with video, music, images, and presentations across Mac, iPad, and iPhone, offering access to multiple tools through one subscription instead of separate purchases.
Apple Creator Studio: Pricing in India
Apple Creator Studio will be available in India at the following prices:
Monthly plan: Rs 399
Yearly plan: Rs 3,999
Free trial: One month
Apple is also offering discounted pricing for students and educators:
Monthly education plan: Rs 199
Yearly education plan: Rs 1,999
The subscription includes access to:
Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad
Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac
Intelligent features and premium content in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Users who prefer not to subscribe can still buy Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage as one-time purchases from the Mac App Store.
Apple Creator Studio: Availability and device support
Apple Creator Studio will be available from January 28 through the App Store. It can be shared with up to six family members using Family Sharing.
Some features require newer hardware:
Many AI tools need Apple silicon Macs or recent iPads and iPhones
Some features only work in English (US)
Certain tools require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS Tahoe
Apple says some features also depend on Apple Intelligence-capable devices and may use third-party AI models with usage limits.
Free versions of Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform will continue to be available on all new iPhones, iPads, and Macs.