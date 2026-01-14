Apple Creator Studio bundles FCP, Logic Pro, Pixelmator, and more at ₹399/m

Apple has introduced a new subscription bundle called Apple Creator Studio, bringing together several of its professional creative apps under a single plan. The new service includes Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, along with added intelligent features and premium content in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform. Apple Creator Studio will be available on the App Store starting January 28.

The company says the new bundle is aimed at users who work with video, music, images, and presentations across Mac, iPad, and iPhone, offering access to multiple tools through one subscription instead of separate purchases.

Apple Creator Studio: Pricing in India Apple Creator Studio will be available in India at the following prices: Monthly plan: Rs 399

Yearly plan: Rs 3,999

Free trial: One month Apple is also offering discounted pricing for students and educators: Monthly education plan: Rs 199

Yearly education plan: Rs 1,999 The subscription includes access to: Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad

Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac

Intelligent features and premium content in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform on iPhone, iPad, and Mac Users who prefer not to subscribe can still buy Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage as one-time purchases from the Mac App Store.

Apple Creator Studio: Availability and device support Apple Creator Studio will be available from January 28 through the App Store. It can be shared with up to six family members using Family Sharing. Some features require newer hardware: Many AI tools need Apple silicon Macs or recent iPads and iPhones

Some features only work in English (US)

Certain tools require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS Tahoe Apple says some features also depend on Apple Intelligence-capable devices and may use third-party AI models with usage limits. ALSO READ: Apple picks Google's Gemini to power next-gen AI features, including Siri Free versions of Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform will continue to be available on all new iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Apple Creator Studio: New features across creative apps Apple Creator Studio bundles multiple creative tools and updates them with new features across video, music, image editing, and productivity apps. Final Cut Pro: New editing tools Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad is getting several new features: Transcript Search lets users type words or phrases to find matching dialogue in long video clips.

Visual Search allows users to search footage for objects or actions, then add those moments directly to the timeline.

Beat Detection shows beats and bars of a music track on the timeline, helping editors align cuts with music. On iPad, Final Cut Pro also adds:

Montage Maker, which automatically edits footage into a short video based on visual highlights.

Auto Crop, which reframes horizontal videos into vertical format for social media. Logic Pro: Music tools and AI features Logic Pro for Mac and iPad adds: Synth Player, an AI Session Player that generates synth and bass parts based on user input.

Chord ID, which analyses audio or MIDI files and turns them into chord progressions. ALSO READ: Apple Health app redesign and new features may arrive with iOS 26.4: Report Logic Pro for Mac also gets a new Sound Library with Apple-designed and producer-created sound packs.

Logic Pro for iPad adds: Quick Swipe Comping for combining multiple vocal or instrument takes.

Natural language search in the sound browser, letting users describe what they are looking for instead of using filters. Pixelmator Pro comes to iPad Pixelmator Pro is now available on iPad for the first time. It includes: A touch-optimised interface with full Apple Pencil support.

Layer-based editing with bitmap and vector masks.

Tools like Super Resolution, Deband, Auto Crop, and smart selection.

New Warp tools for shaping and bending layers. The app syncs between Mac and iPad and is built to run on Apple silicon for faster performance.

Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform Apple Creator Studio adds new features and premium content to Apple’s productivity apps: A new Content Hub with curated photos, graphics, and illustrations

Premium templates and themes in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers

Image tools that create or edit images from text using generative AI models, including third-party models

On-device tools like Super Resolution and Auto Crop Keynote also gets beta features such as: Creating a draft presentation from a text outline

Generating presenter notes

Automatically fixing layout and object placement Numbers adds Magic Fill, which can generate formulas and fill tables based on detected patterns.