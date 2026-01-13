Tech Wrap Jan 13: Gemini powered Siri, CMF Headphone Pro, NoiseFit Pro 6R

After months of speculation and rumours, Apple and Google have finally confirmed that the latter’s Gemini will be powering Siri and future Apple Intelligence features. Apple will use Google’s Gemini as the underlying technology for its foundation models, which will power next-generation Siri, with the change scheduled to roll out to users later this year. Both companies issued a joint statement confirming this, where they said that after careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple's foundation models.

CMF by Nothing has launched the CMF Headphone Pro in India, marking the brand’s entry into the over-ear headphones category. The CMF Headphone Pro comes with 40mm custom drivers and supports Hi-Res audio with LDAC. The headphones also feature hybrid adaptive ANC, offering noise cancellation of up to 40dB. The company claims up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge or up to 50 hours with ANC enabled. NoiseFit Pro 6R smartwatch with AMOLED display launched Home-grown consumer technology company Noise has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the NoiseFit Pro 6R. It is the first model in the Pro Series to feature a round dial. The smartwatch comes with a stainless steel body and a 1.46-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 1,000 nits of brightness along with an Always-On Display. It is available with metal, leather, and silicone strap options.

Krafton India to release BGMI 4.2 update on January 15 Krafton India is set to release a new update for BGMI on January 15 that will retire the ongoing winter theme. The publisher has posted a video on Instagram, revealing that the BGMI 4.2 update will bring a new Primewood Genesis-themed update, a tree of life, new vehicles, flora wings, and more. Google tests companion app for XR glasses ahead of rollout Google is reportedly developing a companion app for smart glasses based on its Android XR platform. The app offers an early glimpse into how the experience may work. According to a report by 9To5 Google, a companion app designed specifically for Android XR glasses has appeared in recent Android Canary builds, hinting at how Google plans to handle setup, camera controls, display settings and AI-powered features on smart eyewear based on its platform.

WhatsApp for iOS may soon suggest emojis-based stickers in chat WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to see relevant sticker suggestions as they type emojis in chats on iPhones. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in a recent iOS beta update, the feature aims to cut down the steps needed to send stickers by surfacing matching options directly in the chat bar. Instead of opening the sticker keyboard and browsing through multiple packs, users may be able to see a suitable sticker based on emoji, instantly. Google shuts down personal data leak alerts linked to dark web from Jan 15

Google’s Dark web report tool, which was designed to check if a user’s personal information was uploaded on the dark web, will be discontinued on January 15. The said feature will stop monitoring for new results after January 15, and the report, along with all related data that it finds, will be removed by February 16. Samsung reportedly prepares Galaxy S26 series launch for February 26 Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S26 series may launch on February 26 with release expected from March 11 in select countries. According to a 9To5Google report, citing French community platform Dealabs, Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra on March 11, at least in France. Though the report noted that the release date is likely to vary based on regions, the US, other portions of Europe, and Korea are expected to follow the same release date as France. No official announcement has been made by Samsung in this regard though.