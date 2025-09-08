Apple event on September 9: iPhone 17 series and six more products expected

Apple is set to host its ‘Awe dropping’ event tomorrow, where the spotlight is expected to be on the iPhone 17 series alongside the next generation of Apple Watch models, the AirPods Pro 3, and more. In addition to these core devices, Apple may also introduce the second-generation AirTag tracker and refreshed home products such as an upgraded Apple TV 4K. Here’s a rundown of all the devices that could launch at the September 9 event.

Apple Awe dropping: Event details

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 10am PT (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California

Livestream: Apple website, Apple TV, YouTube

Apple Awe dropping: List of devices that are expected to launch

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE 3

AirPods Pro 3

AirTag 2

New Apple TV 4K

HomePod Mini 2

Apple Awe dropping: What to expect

iPhone 17 series:

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include four models, but with a notable change. Instead of the Plus variant, Apple is likely to introduce a new ultra-thin model called the iPhone 17 Air. The rest of the series is also anticipated to receive major hardware and design improvements.

iPhone 17: The standard edition may receive one of its most significant updates in years, with features such as a ProMotion LTPO display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, a redesigned front-facing camera system, and Apple’s new A19 processor. iPhone 17 Air: Anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.5mm, this new model is expected to ship with a single 48MP rear camera, a smaller 2,800mAh battery, eSIM-only connectivity, and the A19 chip powering it. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: The premium models are tipped to adopt a hybrid aluminium–glass frame, alongside a redesigned rear camera bar. Camera upgrades may include a 48MP telephoto lens and an enhanced front-facing camera. Other changes could bring bigger batteries, support for reverse wireless charging, and Apple’s more advanced A19 Pro chip. ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report The premium models are tipped to adopt a hybrid aluminium–glass frame, alongside a redesigned rear camera bar. Camera upgrades may include a 48MP telephoto lens and an enhanced front-facing camera. Other changes could bring bigger batteries, support for reverse wireless charging, and Apple’s more advanced A19 Pro chip.

Apple Watches: Apple is also expected to unveil three new Apple Watch models at the Awe dropping event. Apple Watch Series 11: Likely to include features such as blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension alerts rather than detailed measurements), a sleep score function, support for 5G RedCap connectivity, and the new S11 chip. Apple Watch Ultra 3: May bring satellite-based emergency messaging and a blood pressure tracking function. Design upgrades could include a slimmer frame, a larger display with an anti-reflective layer, and the S11 processor. Apple Watch SE 3: Expected to adopt the Series 8 design with larger display sizes of 41mm and 45mm. It may run on an S9 or S10 chip, with Apple potentially opting for rigid plastic casing to help reduce costs.

AirPods Pro 3: Apple’s third-generation AirPods Pro are also anticipated to make their debut on September 9. Powered by the new H3 chip, the earbuds are expected to introduce new health and usability features such as in-ear heart rate monitoring, similar to Powerbeats Pro 2. ALSO READ: After Beats, Apple to bring heart-rate tracking to AirPods with Pro 3 model Earlier reports had suggested that AirPods Pro 3 might include infrared (IR) sensors to enable gesture-based controls and improve spatial audio accuracy. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently indicated that this IR camera-equipped version is now expected in 2026. Additional upgrades could include deeper Find My integration with a UWB chip, as well as a redesigned slimmer charging case with a capacitive pairing button.

Apple Home Devices: Apple may also refresh its home lineup at the event with updates to the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini. Apple TV 4K: The new model may be powered by the A18 or A17 Pro processor, enabling Apple Intelligence support. It could also feature Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. HomePod Mini 2: Expected to run on a newer S-series chip (possibly S9 or S10), which would allow it to handle some AI-based tasks. It may also get Apple’s own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip and support Wi-Fi 7. AirTag 2: Apple could also introduce the second-generation AirTag tracker at the Awe dropping event. Expected improvements include: