Home / Technology / Tech News / ASML becomes Mistral AI's top shareholder after latest funding round

ASML becomes Mistral AI's top shareholder after latest funding round

The round will make Mistral the most valuable AI company in Europe with a 10-billion-euro ($11.7 billion) pre-money valuation in its latest Series C funding round, the people said

A new era in artificial intelligence (AI) is underway. In a few months, evolved versions of the technology will emerge and find mainstream applications. From AI that works on human prompts, the world will face agentic AI, an autonomous and automated
Often presented as France's and Europe's AI champion, Mistral competes with U.S. giants such as OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
ASML, a crucial supplier of advanced chipmaking equipment, is set to become the top shareholder of French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI in a move to strengthen European tech sovereignty, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
The Dutch ASML is committing 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) for Mistral's 1.7 billion euro (~$2 billion) fundraise and is expected to get a board seat at Mistral, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private negotiations. 
The round will make Mistral the most valuable AI company in Europe with a 10-billion-euro ($11.7 billion) pre-money valuation in its latest Series C funding round, the people said. 
ASML declined to comment. Mistral did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. 
Often presented as France's and Europe's AI champion, Mistral competes with U.S. giants such as OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. 
A stake in Mistral would tie together two European technology leaders, and the cash from ASML could help Mistral make Europe less reliant on U.S. and Chinese AI models, the sources said. 
ASML makes lithography equipment crucial for cutting-edge chip production and uses AI to help make its tools more efficient. The company could benefit from implementing Mistralâ€™s data analytics and AI capabilities to improve the performance of its tools and develop additional products. 
ASML is the sole supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment to chip manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Intel. The EUV systems cost roughly $180 million and are necessary to manufacture the most advanced chips. 
Mistral, backed by Nvidia, was valued at more than $6 billion after its Series B funding round last year and the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Mistral is in talks with MGX and other investors to raise $1 billion at a valuation of $10 billion.
Last week, Bloomberg News reported that Mistral's funding round is set for a $14 billion valuation. 
It was founded in 2023 by Arthur Mensch, a former DeepMind researcher, and ex-Meta researchers TimothÃ©e Lacroix and Guillaume Lample. 
Bank of America is said to have advised ASML on its investment in Mistral, the people said. Bank of America declined to comment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anthropic to pay $1.5 bn to settle authors' lawsuit over AI chatbot Claude

Tech Wrap Sept 5: Moto Book 60 Pro, Lava Bold N1, Adobe Premiere on iPhone

Apple Awe dropping event on Sep 9: iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3 expected

iOS 26: WhatsApp explores liquid glass design language for Apple iPhone app

Apple iPhone 17 series may launch at a starting price of Rs 86,000: Report

Topics :Artificial intelligencefinance sector

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story