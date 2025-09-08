Now, Snapchat lets you create AI images using text prompts: How it works

Snapchat has introduced a new AI-powered Lens that can create and edit images from simple text prompts. The Imagine Lens feature is now available for Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers in the US. Recently, Snapchat also released a Lens Studio iOS app and web tool that let people design augmented reality (AR) effects more easily.

With the Imagine Lens, users can type prompts like “make me an alien” or “show a grumpy cat” to instantly generate AI images. These images can be shared with friends, posted to Stories, or even saved for use outside Snapchat. Unlike other AI filters already on the app, the Imagine Lens is Snapchat’s first open-prompt tool, which means people can create almost anything they imagine.

The Lens also comes with ready-made prompts for those who do not want to type their own. Some of these include “turn me into a four-panel comic where something heroic happens”, “make me into a caricature”, or “make this person skydive.” Users can edit these suggestions by tapping the caption bar and changing the text.

Earlier this year, Snap launched an AI text-to-image research model for mobile devices that could support future features. While Snap has not said if that model powers the Imagine Lens, it explained that its Lenses are built using a combination of both in-house models and “industry-leading” AI models.