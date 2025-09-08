Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes up for pre-orders: Price, offers, more

Samsung has revealed the pricing of its new Galaxy Tab S11 series for India. The company has also started accepting pre-orders for the new flagship tablets on its website, offering customers benefits such as bank discounts, a bundled 45W travel adapter, no-interest equated monthly instalment plans, and exchange bonuses.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series consists of two models—the standard Galaxy Tab S11 with an 11-inch display and the larger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with a 14.6-inch screen. At just 5.1mm thick, the Ultra is the slimmest tablet Samsung has ever made. Both tablets are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 Plus processor and come with Android 16-based One UI 8. Samsung has also equipped the series with productivity-focused features, including an enhanced DeX platform for multitasking, and AI-based tools like Writing Assist and Drawing Assist.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: India pricing Galaxy Tab S11: 12GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 80,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 85,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 96,999

12GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): Rs 93,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 98,999 Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 110,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 121,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 124,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage (5G): Rs 135,999 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: Pre-order benefits Bank discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card

45W travel adapter bundled with the tablet

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 9000 on trade-in

Student discount of up to Rs 6000

No-interest EMI plans of up to nine months Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: Details The Galaxy Tab S11 lineup features two display sizes: eleven inches for the standard model and 14.6 inches for the Ultra, which uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and ship with a redesigned S Pen. The Tab S11 Ultra is highlighted as Samsung’s thinnest tablet ever, measuring just 5.1mm in thickness.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy event highlights: S25 FE, Tab S11 series, Buds 3 FE launched Samsung’s upgraded DeX platform is one of the key highlights, introducing Extended Mode, which turns the tablet and an external monitor into a dual-display setup. Users can drag and drop apps across screens or work on a document on one display while presenting on the other. Up to four customised workspaces can also be set up to streamline workflows. The accessory ecosystem has also been updated. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim includes a dedicated Galaxy AI key, while the redesigned S Pen features a cone-shaped tip for better tilt support and precision. Its hexagonal body offers improved ergonomics, and it supports features such as Quick Tools and Sticky Notes.