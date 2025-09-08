Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series goes up for pre-orders: Price, offers, more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: India pricing
Galaxy Tab S11:
- 12GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 80,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 85,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 96,999
- 12GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): Rs 93,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 98,999
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 110,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 121,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 124,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage (5G): Rs 135,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: Pre-order benefits
- Bank discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card
- 45W travel adapter bundled with the tablet
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 9000 on trade-in
- Student discount of up to Rs 6000
- No-interest EMI plans of up to nine months
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series: Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, anti reflection panel, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of peak brightness
- Audio: Quad speakers
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus
- RAM: Up to 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- OS: One UI 8 based on Android 16
- Rear camera: 13MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 11,600mAh
- Charging: 45W
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11: Specifications
- Display: 11.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, Peak brightness 1600 nits
- Audio: Quad speakers
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- OS: One UI 8 based on Android 16
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide
- Battery: 8,400mAh
- Charging: 45W
