Apple explores deals with news publishers to train its GenAI system: Report

The news organizations contacted by Apple include Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker; NBC News; and IAC, which owns People, the Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens

Image: Apple
Reuters Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Apple has opened negotiations in recent weeks with major news and publishing organizations, seeking permission to use their material in the company's development of generative artificial intelligence systems, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has floated multiyear deals worth at least $50 million to license the archives of news articles, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the discussions.
 

The news organizations contacted by Apple include Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue and the New Yorker; NBC News; and IAC, which owns People, the Daily Beast and Better Homes and Gardens, the New York Times said.
 
Some of the publishers contacted by Apple were lukewarm on the overture, according to the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Big tech has been investing aggressively to integrate generative AI. On the other hand, Apple has used the technology to improve basic functions in its new gadgets.
 
Apple also introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them in October, highlighting that these can be used by artificial intelligence researchers, whose chatbots and other creations are often constrained by how much data can be held in the computer's memory.

Topics :Apple Apple Indiaartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

