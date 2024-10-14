Apple is reportedly planning a significant push into the smart home segment with multiple new devices and a new user interface. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, home hardware is expected to be a top priority for Apple, and the company is developing new devices and software to create an end-to-end experience.

The report states that Apple has implemented an aggressive new strategy for the smart home category, focused on placing screens throughout the house. Currently, the company is developing at least two new devices: a smart display and a higher-end robotic tabletop device, both of which will operate on a new homeOS operating system. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple has already begun laying the groundwork by collaborating with competitors such as Google and Amazon to develop the smart home protocol called Matter. This protocol will allow smart home devices and accessories from these companies to be compatible with one another, thus expanding the ecosystem. Gurman mentioned that the next step for Apple is to develop a new operating system likely called homeOS. The company will probably integrate its Apple Intelligence into the new software, enabling precise control of applications, devices, and media. This integration has already commenced with the Siri digital assistant's new App Intents system, which provides it with more in-app control on iPhones.

AI integration will also reportedly dictate how the new home devices function. For instance, the new robotic tabletop device, which will feature an iPad-like screen connected to a robotic limb, will utilise AI to understand its environment. The integrated AI system will allow the device to sense who is looking at the screen, what the user is doing, and whom they are speaking to, facilitating precise adjustments and responses.

However, Apple is expected to launch the smart display device first. This device will likely be an iPad-like screen that can be placed anywhere, allowing users to stream TV+ content, make FaceTime calls, surf the web, and access apps like Calendar and Notes. The tabletop device will likely follow later and will be priced higher than the smart display. It is also expected to offer more functionality, such as home security monitoring, advanced videoconferencing, and higher quality media playback.