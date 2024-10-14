Samsung Galaxy Ring launching in India soon, pre-reserve kicks off: Details

Samsung Galaxy Ring is now available for pre-reserve in India. Launched alongside the Galaxy Z 6 series foldable devices in July, the next-generation health-and-fitness wearable from South Korean electronics maker has been initially available only in select regions. Now, the Galaxy Ring is coming to more markets, including India. The Galaxy Ring can be pre-reserved until October 15, suggesting that the new ristyle wearable device by Samsung could be available for purchase in India soon.

Customers interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Ring can pre-reserve a unit by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung India’s official website or through e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart. Samsung has confirmed that this token amount is refundable.

Samsung said that the customers pre-reserving the Galaxy Ring will be among the first to own the device upon its launch. Additionally, Samsung is offering a Wireless Charger Duo to customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring at no extra cost. The Galaxy Ring comes bundled with a charging case and a data cable.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Details

Samsung's website states that initially, the Galaxy Ring will be available without any subscription fee. This indicates that it will link with the Samsung Health app, similar to Samsung Galaxy Watches. This approach differs from some smart rings offered by competitors, such as Oura, which place advanced health metrics behind a paywall.

Launched in July this year, the Samsung Galaxy Ring features a lightweight form factor, weighing between 2.3g and 3g, depending on the size. The Galaxy Ring is available in nine size options and three colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold. It is made from Grade 5 titanium and boasts 10ATM water resistance. Samsung claims a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy Ring with Galaxy AI for generating detailed health reports that focus on various health metrics. With Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Ring offers an Energy Score metric that provides recommendations based on users’ current physical state, helping them focus on their daily efforts to make improvements. This score is calculated by evaluating various health metrics collected by the ring, such as sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability.