GenAI: Indian companies see productivity boost as key benefit of technology

As many as 56 per cent of them are establishing governance frameworks for the use of GenAI tools and apps

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Most companies in India say they are under pressure to adopt generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) for “transforming” themselves and staying competitive, according to a report by Deloitte. GenAI is a type of AI that can create new content, such as images, text, videos and music, by learning to take up tasks from past data. Companies believe the technology’s key benefit will be in improving productivity. As many as 56 per cent of them are establishing governance frameworks for the use of GenAI tools and apps.

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

