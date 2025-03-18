Apple improves stability, fixes bugs in iOS 18.4 dev beta 4: What's new

Apple has begun rolling out the fourth developer beta of iOS 18.4 for supported iPhone models, along with a public beta update. This version primarily focuses on bug fixes and system refinements, rather than introducing major new features. Among the fixes is an issue that required some users to enable Siri before accessing Apple Intelligence.

Expected to arrive in April, iOS 18.4 will bring expanded language support, including localised English (India). It will also introduce Priority Notifications, a new Sketch style for Image Playground, and other enhancements.

iOS 18.4 developer beta 4: Resolved issues

Apple has addressed several consumer-facing issues in this update:

Apple Intelligence required Siri activation for non-English (US) languages.

Some Apple Intelligence features remained unavailable or displayed a "Downloading support…" message after restoring iOS 18.4 or iPadOS 18.4.

Certain Apple Intelligence functions remained inactive until the device was restarted.

An error message appeared when selecting "Replace" after generating a list, key points, table, or summary in Writing Tools.

Siri suggestions failed to process successfully in some non-English languages.

Scrolling through notifications caused flickering or unexpected collapses.

iOS 18.4: New features

Here are the key features coming to eligible iPhones with iOS 18.4: