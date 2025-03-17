Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple plans big overhaul of iOS, iPadOS, macOS this year: What to expect

Apple plans big overhaul of iOS, iPadOS, macOS this year: What to expect

Reportedly, Apple will incorporate design principles from visionOS, the software powering the Vision Pro headset, into iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16

Apple

Apple logo (Photo: Bloomberg)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning a significant software revamp with its next-generation operating systems. According to Bloomberg, iOS 19 will be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in Apple's history, while macOS 16 will mark the "most significant upgrade to the Mac" since macOS Big Sur (2020). The changes are expected to go beyond a design refresh, simplifying navigation and enhancing consistency across Apple devices.

Apple's new operating systems: What to expect

Design and user interface
 
The upcoming updates—iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 (code-named "Luck") and macOS 16 ("Cheer")—will focus on unifying Apple's software experience. Currently, app layouts, icons, and window styles differ across macOS and iOS, but the new updates aim to bring greater consistency.
 
 
As per Bloomberg, Apple will incorporate design principles from visionOS, the software powering the Vision Pro headset. This includes enhanced transparency, redesigned windows and buttons, and a refined visual hierarchy. VisionOS features circular app icons, translucent panels for navigation, and a 3D depth effect. While some elements—such as gesture-based controls—won't translate directly to iOS or macOS, the overall design shift is expected to create a more seamless experience across Apple devices.
 
Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades

Apple's AI-powered Siri overhaul, initially expected in iOS 18.4, has reportedly been delayed until the next major OS cycle. The update is set to introduce context-aware responses, on-screen awareness, and in-app actions, making Siri more intuitive and capable.
Additionally, Apple is reportedly exploring integrating Google's Gemini AI into its Apple Intelligence framework, potentially offering users an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. A report from 9To5Google last month suggested that Gemini AI could soon be incorporated into Apple's Writing Tools and Siri.
 
Improved RCS messaging support
 
Apple has confirmed plans to add end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging support to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in a future update. This feature is expected to roll out with the next generation of Apple's software.
Release timeline
 
Apple will likely unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), expected in June. The new operating systems are then anticipated to roll out in September, aligning with the launch of the next-generation iPhone models.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

