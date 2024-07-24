Apple Intelligence: Apple Music to feature AI-generated playlist artworks

Apple Music on iPhones will reportedly get Apple Intelligence-powered features with iOS 18 update. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new iOS 18 developer beta four contains a line of code that suggests that soon Apple Music users will get the ability to generate AI artworks for playlists.

According to the report, a new string of code in the fourth iOS 18 developer beta enables a “Create Image” button on the editing page of a Playlist in Apple Music. This button, reportedly, leads to the new Image Playground feature that Apple announced at its annual developer conference while launching the iOS 18 operating system. The new Image Playground app will allow iPhone users to prompt Apple Intelligence to generate images in different styles such as animation, sketch, illustration and more. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With Apple Intelligence integration into the Apple Music app, the service would likely offer users an option to generate an image which they could set as the playlist’s artwork.

The feature is still under development and not available on iOS 18 Beta for testing. However, Apple is expected to soon start testing Apple Intelligence features in the future iOS 18 beta updates. Apple Intelligence brings system-wide AI capabilities such as writing assistance, summarisation, image generation and more. While not all, Apple is expected to release some of these features in preview with the initial iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia public release – around September.

In related news, the recently released iOS 18 developer beta four brings several new improvements and changes. Available on eligible iPhone models, the update adds a new “Controls Menu” in the Settings app for the Camera that reportedly “Preserves” the previously used camera tools when the controls menu is expanded. Other notable changes include new window sizing option for mirroring the iPhone screen on a Mac, expanded Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging support in the UK, Canada and Spain, and system-wide minor redesigns to app icons and user interface.