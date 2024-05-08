Apple iPad Pro with M4 comes in different RAM, processor configurations
Apple is offering the iPad Pro with M4 in 9-core and 10-core CPU options, based on storage configurations. Moreover, the top-end storage options, 1TB and 2TB, gets double the RAMHarsh Shivam New Delhi
debuted the iPad Pro with M4 at its “Let Loose” event on May 7. For the first time, the silicon on the iPad is configurable based on storage options. Moreover, the iPad Pro is configurable for RAM too. These apply to both 11-inch and 13-inch display options that the iPad Pro 2024 comes in
Apple offers the iPad Pro 2024 in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage configurations. In the base 256GB and 512GB storage, the iPad Pro with M4 is offered in 9-core CPU configuration – three performance cores and six efficiency cores. However, the Apple M4 chip in the 1TB and 2TB storage options feature a 10-core CPU – four performance cores and six efficiency cores. Likewise, the iPad Pro with M4 in 256GB and 512GB storage configuration features 8GB RAM, which doubles to 16GB on the 1TB and 2TB storage options.
The M4 chip on the iPad Pro is identical on other fronts – features a 16-core Neural Engine for machine learning and artificial intelligence operations, 10-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth.
iPad Pro: India Pricing and availability
Apple has offered configurable processor options in MacBooks, but this is the first time an iPad gets it. While the 9-core CPU configuration may show performance difference in benchmarks, it could not impact the device performance in everyday use, unless the device is tasked to the max of its potential. Nevertheless, with the same GPU and Neural Engine across models, the iPad Pro 2024 is expected to deliver similar performance with regard to graphics and machine learning tasks.
iPad Pro chip configuration (Source: Apple)
11-inch: Rs 99,900 onwards
13-inch: Rs 1,29,900 onwards
Availability: The new iPad Pro in now available for pre-orders, sale starts May 15
iPad Pro: What’s new
- New design, display, and performance
- 11-inch and 13-inch display options
- 11-inch 5.3mm thin, 13-inch 5.1mm thin
- Silver and Space Black finish
- Aluminium enclosure
- Tandem OLED displays, 1000 nits (HDR) and 1600 nits (peak brightness)
- Ultra Retina XDR
- Nano-textured glass – glare resistant (optional)
- Apple M4 chip
- Thunderbolt /USB 4 port
- Rear camera – 12MP camera, LiDAR, Truetone flash, 4K videos
- Front camera – 12MP landscape
- 256GB storage variant