Microsoft Xbox shuts multiple studios, consolidates teams for cost-cutting

Microsoft's Xbox is shutting down a number of gaming studios including Arkane Austin, making it the latest publisher to shut down studios amid signs of a gaming slowdown.
Studios such as "Hi-Fi Rush" maker Tango Gameworks, headquartered in Tokyo, and Canada-based Alpha Dog will also be closed and some employees will be laid off, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios said in a memo that was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Xbox declined to comment when asked about the number of employees impacted by the layoffs.
Growth in personal computing and console gaming is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels as gamers record fewer hours of playtime owing to weaker release schedules, data from research firm Newzoo showed.