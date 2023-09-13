Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: What's new, India pricing, and more

Alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, Apple Inc. on September 12 announced the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Plus at its ‘Wonderlust’ event. Among the key upgrades that these premium models bring is new camera system that is capable of recording spatial videos, which essentially make them the first Apple products with direct link to its upcoming Vision Pro headset. Besides, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max gets Apple’s 3nm A17 Pro chip. Like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro models get USB type-C connector. However, the connector is based on USB 3.0 for data transfer rate speed of up to 10GBps. Other details below:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: India pricing and availability details

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 134,900 and will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. Both the smartphones will be available for pre-order in 40 countries and region, including India, on September 15, with availability beginning September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: What’s new

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max boast aerospace-grade titanium frame with brushed texture and contoured edges. These are the first iPhone models to get customisable Action button, which replaces the single-function switch used to toggle between ring and silent. Apple said the new customisable Action button would offer additional options so users can choose between quickly accessing the camera or flashlight; activating voice memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features like Magnifier; or using Shortcuts for more options.

Imaging is one of the core features of the Pro line, and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max get plenty upgrades in this department. Both the smartphones bring 48MP main camera with sensor-shift OIS. Apple said it has upgraded the sensor to supports 24MP resolution in default settings. Paired with the main camera is a 12MP telephoto lens for optical zoom capabilities – 3x on the Pro and 5x on the Pro Max. Rounding off the rear camera system is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which doubles up as macro lens for close up shots.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Snapshot