Apple iPhone 15 Pro new look reveals, check all the significant changes

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design reveals that the new Apple iPhone will have round edges replacing the sharper ones; the handset is also smaller in size

Though the iPhone 15 is quite a few months away, it has already started gaining attention across the world. The website 9to5mac has gathered some reliable information about the looks of the latest version of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Here are the details about the looks of the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro: Titanium frame


The iPhone 15 Pro is widely expected to have a significant upgrade over the previous versions. The biggest change is its Titanium casing with a rounded-edge design. Currently, the iPhone has a sharp-edged design, which many users are complaining about. So in this context, iPhone 15 Pro's round-edge design is likely to be a major change.

iPhone 15 Pro: Camera
One of the best features of iPhones are their cameras. Apple has once again decided to increase the size of the camera on the new iPhone 15 pro. The camera bump is thicker, but the noticeable change is its protruding lenses. The point here is that in CAD files, iPhone 15 Pro Max has a smaller camera protrusion, probably because of the periscope camera. There is speculation that this will specifically come with a larger pro max model.

iPhone 15 pro max is also said to have new sensor technology that will “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings”.

Other notable changes
Another significant change in the latest iPhone 15 Pro is the USB Type-C port, which replaces the existing lightning port. The USB Type-C port will be surrounded with a ribbed texture and USB-C cables certified with Apple and will only work on iPhones.

Apple will also remove physical buttons and mute sliders. The iPhone 15 may have a haptic mute and volume button.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to reduce the size of bezels and notch. According to 9to5mac, iPhone 15 may have bezels as small as 1.55mm. The new iPhone 15 Pro is going to be smaller in size as well.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro will come in an all-new deep red colour variant, replacing the deep purple colour and accompanying the White, Space Black, and Gold.

