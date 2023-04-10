Apple iPhone 15 Pro new look reveals, check all the significant changes

Here are the details about the looks of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Though the iPhone 15 is quite a few months away, it has already started gaining attention across the world. The website 9to5mac has gathered some reliable information about the looks of the latest version of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro is widely expected to have a significant upgrade over the previous versions. The biggest change is its Titanium casing with a rounded-edge design. Currently, the iPhone has a sharp-edged design, which many users are complaining about. So in this context, iPhone 15 Pro's round-edge design is likely to be a major change.

One of the best features of iPhones are their cameras. Apple has once again decided to increase the size of the camera on the new iPhone 15 pro. The camera bump is thicker, but the noticeable change is its protruding lenses. The point here is that in CAD files, iPhone 15 Pro Max has a smaller camera protrusion, probably because of the periscope camera. There is speculation that this will specifically come with a larger pro max model.

iPhone 15 pro max is also said to have new sensor technology that will “capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings”.