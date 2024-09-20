Apple has kicked-off the sale of the iPhone 16 series across India. The new models are available for purchase with bank offers, equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, and a trade-in programme through the Apple Store online and its retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. The iPhone 16 series can also be bought through Apple partner retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple is offering instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on iPhone 16 series purchases with cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. When buying through Amazon or Flipkart, customers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak bank credit cards.

Additionally, no-interest EMI plans for three and six months are available. Customers can trade in an older iPhone for up to Rs 67,500, which will be adjusted towards a new device.

iPhone 16: India Pricing

128GB: Rs 79,900

256GB: Rs 89,900

512GB: Rs 109,900

iPhone 16 Plus: Pricing

128GB: Rs 89,900

256GB: Rs 99,900

512GB: Rs 119,900

iPhone 16 Pro: Pricing

128GB: Rs 119,900

256GB: Rs 129,900

512GB: Rs 149,900

1TB: Rs 169,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Pricing

256GB: Rs 144,900

512GB: Rs 164,900

1TB: Rs 184,900

Offers on Older Models

Apple has reduced the prices of previous-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by Rs 10,000 while discontinuing the iPhone 15 Pro line. The company is also offering Rs 4,000 cashback on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and Rs 3,000 cashback on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to six months are also available on older models.