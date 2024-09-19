Grand Theft Auto V listed as unsupported on Valve Steam Deck: Know more

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is now marked as unsupported by Valve. The action-adventure game has consistently ranked among the top twenty games for at least two years on the Steam Deck’s list of most played games. According to The Verge, it was one of the top ten most played games on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld this past week. The listing as unsupported is attributed to Rockstar reportedly breaking compatibility with Valve’s handheld for the game's online modes.

This issue appears to be linked to the recent controversy surrounding Linux anti-cheat measures. Like the developers of Fortnite and Roblox, Rockstar has opted not to support the Steam Deck with its new anti-cheat software for GTA Online. Instead of initially excluding the multiplayer mode from the Steam Deck, Rockstar has removed it from players entirely. The company has also held Valve responsible for the issue, stating that “Steam Deck does not support BattlEye for GTA Online. You will be able to play GTAV Story Mode but will be unable to play GTA Online,” suggesting that the single-player mode should still function.