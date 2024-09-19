Tech wrap Sep 19: iPhone 16, Gemini Live on Android, Honor 200 Lite, more

Google enhances AI experience on Android with free Gemini Live

Google has reportedly begun rolling out Gemini Live for free users on Android devices. The company announced last week that Gemini Live is now accessible to free users, and since then, many have noticed the voice options in the Gemini Settings. There are ten voice options available for all responses within the Gemini app.

Honor 200 Lite with 108MP AI portrait camera launched

Honor has launched the Honor 200 Lite, its third smartphone in the 200 series in India. The smartphone boasts an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification for overall durability and features 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming, recognised by TUV Rheinland certification, to offer smooth brightness transitions – according to Honor.

Taiwan-based virtual reality manufacturer HTC has announced the launch of its new VR headset, the HTC Vive Focus Vision. This headset builds on the HTC Vive Focus 3, which was released in 2021, and offers features like colour passthrough and enhanced PC tethering support.

Apple has reportedly made it easier to remove and replace various components of the new iPhone 16 models, improving their repairability compared to earlier generations. According to a report by Engadget, the company has enhanced the process for replacing the battery and the TrueDepth camera for FaceID in the iPhone 16.

Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS has started pre-bookings for the new ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for AI tasks, the laptop will include Microsoft’s Copilot Plus AI tools and features. Additionally, ASUS has introduced the ExpertBook P5405 laptop for business, also powered by the same Intel Core Ultra 2 processors. Both laptops are set to be available later this year.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone will launch in India on September 23. In advance of the release, the company has shared key details about the device, including its display specifications and camera features. The Samsung Galaxy M55s will be available on Samsung’s website, Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Motorola has announced discount offers and new colour variants for its Edge 50-series and G-series smartphones in anticipation of the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart. The Edge 50 Pro smartphone will see discounts of up to Rs 8,000, including bank offers. Additionally, Motorola will launch its new Edge 50 Neo smartphone during the sale period.

Google’s video streaming platform YouTube announced several updates and features during its Made on YouTube event on September 18. The changes include a redesigned channel page for the YouTube app on smart TVs, a new Community hub for creators, a “Hype” option for videos, and more. Additionally, YouTube has reportedly begun displaying ads on the pause screen of videos.

In addition to India, Apple is reportedly assembling iPhone 16 models in Brazil and China. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing MacMagazine, regulatory filings for the iPhone 16 in Brazil confirm that Apple is manufacturing the device in India, China, and Brazil.

LinkedIn has reportedly enrolled accounts in training its generative AI models before updating its Terms of Service. According to 404Media, the platform is using user data to improve its generative AI products but has not yet revised its terms to reflect this change. The company has stated that it will update its terms soon.

The discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are now available at discounted prices on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Reliance Digital. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple reduced prices for the previous generation base iPhone models. Despite the discontinuation of last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, they can still be found on retail platforms with discounts and offers.

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is now listed as unsupported by Valve. The action-adventure game has consistently ranked among the top twenty games on the Steam Deck for at least two years. According to The Verge, it was one of the top ten most played games on Valve’s Steam Deck handheld this past week. The unsupported status is due to Rockstar reportedly disrupting compatibility with Valve’s handheld for the game's online modes.