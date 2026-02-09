Apple may launch iPhone 17e, more MacBook Pro models in Feb: What to expect

After updating AirTags in January, Apple is expected to have a busy February, with two key product launches likely lined up across its iPhone and Mac lineups. The company could introduce the iPhone 17e as the next update to its more affordable iPhone range, while also preparing to roll out higher-end MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

iPhone 17e: What to expect

The iPhone 17e is expected to follow Apple’s recent approach of equipping its more affordable models with current-generation hardware. After the iPhone 16e adopted the A18 chip, the iPhone 17e is expected to move to the A19 processor that debuted on the iPhone 17, bringing updates to performance, the display engine, and neural processing.

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 26.4 expected to bring AI Siri and more: Check what's coming A report by Macotakara suggested that the phone may also introduce Apple’s newer C1X modem, which is said to offer higher speeds than the C1 used in the iPhone 16e, along with Apple’s in-house N1 networking chip for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity. On the design side, the iPhone 17e is expected to retain its existing form factor, including a notch instead of the Dynamic Island and a single rear camera. In terms of hardware refinements, the device could feature slimmer bezels while keeping the same 6.1-inch display. It is still expected to use a 60Hz panel, without ProMotion or an always-on display. Camera changes may include the addition of Apple’s 18MP Centre Stage front camera to improve framing during video calls, while the rear camera is expected to remain a single 48MP unit. The iPhone 17e is also expected to add MagSafe support.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, M5 Max: What to expect Apple introduced the base 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M5 chip in October, but that launch did not include the usual higher-end variants with more powerful processors. The company is now expected to complete the lineup with models running on the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, including larger display options. ALSO READ: AI-led memory shortage threatens to make phones, TVs, PCs costlier in 2026 These higher-end MacBook Pros are likely tied to the macOS 26.3 software cycle, which is currently in beta and could be released later this month, suggesting that these MacBook Pro models might launch around the same time. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that these MacBook Pro models could instead launch in the first week of March.