Google likely to expand Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability beyond Pixels

Google likely to expand Quick Share-AirDrop interoperability beyond Pixels

Reportedly, Google is working on expanding its Quick Share and Apple's AirDrop interoperability to Android smartphones, making file sharing between Android and Apple devices more widely available

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop
Reportedly, Google plans to expand Quick Share–AirDrop support beyond Pixel phones.
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 11:53 AM IST
Google has reportedly confirmed that Android’s Quick Share interoperability with Apple’s AirDrop will expand beyond the Pixel 10 series to more Android devices this year. According to a report by Android Authority, the company said that it is working with other brands to expand the functionality across the rest of the Android ecosystem.
 
Earlier, UK-based consumer technology company Nothing confirmed that it is working on bringing the feature to its devices. Among the chipmakers, US-based Qualcomm has also previously confirmed that Android smartphones running Snapdragon processors will soon gain support for cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices.

Google’s Quick Share feature may expand to more Android devices

Google last year made Android’s Quick Share work with Apple’s AirDrop, but only with Pixel 10 devices. This allowed Android’s Quick Share to send and receive files directly with Apple’s AirDrop.
 
Behind the scenes, Google had reportedly already taken steps that hinted at a wider rollout. Instead of keeping the feature tied to Pixel-only system software, Google reportedly enabled the feature by upgrading the Quick Share extension from a system app stub into a full APK, with its own listing on the Play Store. This change suggested that AirDrop interoperability was being treated as a core Quick Share feature, rather than something exclusive to Pixel hardware. 
According to the report, Eric Kay, Vice President of Engineering for the Android platform at Google’s Taipei office, said that the feature will expand to many more devices in 2026.
 
Kay reportedly said that Google spent considerable time making sure the feature works with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. He added that now the system has been tested, Google is working with hardware partners to expand it across the Android ecosystem, with announcements expected soon. While Google has not yet named specific phones or brands, the comments suggest that AirDrop compatibility may expand beyond Pixel devices.
Google Pixel android phones market Apple Phones

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

