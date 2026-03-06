Apple Music adds AI transparency tags to highlight AI-made content: Report

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, Apple Music’s new tagging system focuses on four main areas where AI could be used in the creation process: Artwork, Track, Composition and Music Video.

The report noted that labels and distributors can apply multiple tags to the same content if AI is involved in more than one part of the project. According to the report, Apple’s approach places the responsibility for disclosure on labels and distributors rather than the streaming platform itself.

Citing Apple’s newsletter, the Music Business Worldwide report said the tagging system works similarly to other metadata such as genres and credits. Apple noted that it will rely on labels and distributors to decide whether AI has been used in a meaningful way in the content they submit. The report noted that tagging content properly is an important step in helping the music industry gather data and develop policies around AI use.

Other streaming platforms

In September, Spotify introduced new measures to address risks linked to generative AI in the music industry. The streaming platform tightened its policies on voice cloning, rolled out a spam detection system and added AI disclosure details in music credits.