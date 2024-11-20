Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 with important security fixes for iPhone: Details

Apple has released the iOS 18.1.1 software update for eligible iPhone models. Likely the final stable release before the rollout of iOS 18.2 in December, iOS 18.1.1 does not introduce any new features but provides "important security fixes." Apple has not disclosed the specific issue addressed by this update but recommends all users install it to maintain their iPhone’s security. The update is available for all iPhones running iOS 18.

iOS 18.1.1: How to download and install

Go to Settings.

Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.

If the update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.

Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later or 'Remind Me Later'

You can tap on ‘Install’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.

If prompted, enter your pass-code to proceed.

While iOS 18.1.1 brings no new features, the upcoming iOS 18.2 update is expected to include the second batch of Apple Intelligence features, such as ChatGPT integration with Siri, advanced writing tools, and new image-generation functionalities. Apple has already previewed these features through multiple beta versions of iOS 18.2.

ALSO READ: Apple to delete iCloud backups synced from iPhones based on iOS 8 and prior

iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features