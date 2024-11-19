OnePlus 13 could launch in India soon in these colours and configurations

OnePlus is expected to launch its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in markets beyond China soon. The smartphone would likely launch in regions including India alongside an affordable OnePlus 13r model, which is anticipated to be launched as the OnePlus Ace 5 in China this December. Reportedly, details about the variants and colour options for these smartphones have surfaced online ahead of the official unveiling. Here are the details:

OnePlus 13 series global variants: What to expect

According to a report by 9To5Google, the OnePlus 13 will be available in global markets with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. For comparison, the Chinese variant offers up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, is expected to launch in a single configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Regarding colour options, the three shades introduced in China—Black Eclipse, Midnight Ocean, and Arctic Dawn—are expected to be available globally. However, the base variant of the OnePlus 13 will likely be restricted to the Black Eclipse colour. For the OnePlus 13R, two colour options, Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, are anticipated.

More From This Section

Here are the possible configurations for the global models:

The OnePlus 13 in Black Eclipse colour variant could be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model, however, would be offered in all three colours, including Black Eclipse.

The OnePlus 13r is reported to come in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colours, both offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage configuration.

OnePlus 13: Specifications (China model)