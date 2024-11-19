Samsung rolls out One UI 6 Watch update with AI features for Galaxy Watches

Samsung has announced that One UI 6 Watch is now rolling out to a wider range of Galaxy Watches through a software update. The firmware update brings several advanced features, initially introduced on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, to select previous-generation models. Additionally, Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI-powered features, such as personalised recommendations, to these older-generation Galaxy Watches.

One UI 6 Watch: Eligible Galaxy Watch models

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Galaxy Watch FE

One UI 6 Watch: Details

The One UI 6 Watch update brings the Energy Score feature to more Galaxy Watch models. This new feature offers a comprehensive overview of the wearer’s health through scores. These scores are calculated from various health metrics, including sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability.

The update also brings personalised recommendations, powered by Galaxy AI, which Samsung says will support users' health improvement. Samsung has also improved the sleep tracking function of its smartwatches with an “advanced AI algorithm” and new sleep metrics, such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate. The company has also confirmed that its new Sleep Apnea feature will be available on a wider range of Galaxy Watches.

For fitness enthusiasts, Samsung has added a new Race feature, which compares changes in current and past performance. There is also a new Workout Routine feature that allows users to create a personalised routine by combining various exercises.

Samsung has also added a few utility-based features with the One UI 6 Watch update. For example, when paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, users can access AI-powered Suggested Replies on their Galaxy Watch for responding to messages. The company has also introduced new Double Pinch gestures to control a paired Samsung Galaxy smartphone, enabling users to answer calls, dismiss alarms, take photos, and more.