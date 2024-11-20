Google releases first developer preview of Android 16 on Pixels: What's new

Just a month after the release of Android 15 , Google has launched the first Developer Preview of Android 16 for Pixel smartphones. Announced via the Android Developer Blog, the preview is now available for developers to test their apps. Android 16 Developer Preview 1 introduces several new features, including Audio Sharing, Notification Cooldown, Health Records, and more.

This aligns with Google’s announcement earlier this month regarding more frequent Android releases. The company confirmed plans for two updates in 2025: a major release in Q2, followed by a minor update in Q4. The Q2 release has now been identified as Android 16.

Android 16 Developer Preview 1: Compatibility

The developer preview is available to select developers on Pixel 6 and newer Pixel devices. It can also be accessed via the Android Emulator.

Android 16 Developer Preview 1: What is new