Tech wrap Nov 19: Samsung One UI 6 Watch, OPPO Reno 13, vintage iPhone

Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 6 Watch software update to a broader range of Galaxy Watch models. This update introduces advanced features, initially launched with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, to select older models. Along with these updates, Samsung is enhancing these devices with Galaxy AI-powered features, such as tailored recommendations.

OPPO has unveiled details about its Reno 13 series smartphones, scheduled to launch in China on November 25. The company’s official website in China has also provided a glimpse of the design for these upcoming models.

Apple has designated the iPhone XS Max as vintage, adding it to its list of products classified as vintage or obsolete. This designation reflects the time elapsed since the product was last available for sale and impacts repair services and parts availability.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone in markets beyond China, including India. The release might coincide with the launch of a more budget-friendly OnePlus 13r variant, expected to debut in China as the OnePlus Ace 5 this December. Details about the models’ configurations and colour options have surfaced ahead of their official announcement.

Starting December 18, Apple will stop providing iCloud backups for devices running iOS 8 or earlier. According to a support page update from Apple, users with these older devices will no longer be able to create new backups, and any existing backups will be deleted unless the device is upgraded to a newer iOS version.

The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to feature significant design changes, improved performance, and distinct differences among all four models. As reported by 9To5Mac, referencing Apple analyst Jeff Pu, the series might include a new "Slim" or "Air" model, along with a reimagined Dynamic Island for the Pro Max.

Google Play announced its best apps and games of 2024, with Alle recognised as the top Indian app and Squad Busters named the best game. The announcement highlighted India's leading position in downloads of apps powered by artificial intelligence (AI) this year.

Nearly 45 per cent of Indian consumers reported either being victims of or knowing someone affected by deepfake shopping scams during the festive season from October 1 to October 28. According to McAfee's Global Festive Shopping Survey, 46 per cent of those who suffered financial losses reported damages exceeding Rs 41,500, illustrating a sharp increase in online shopping scams.