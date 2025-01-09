Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta 2: New features, eligibility details

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of its iOS 18.3 update, focusing on minor enhancements, bug fixes, and user interface improvements. Compared to the iOS 18.2 update, iOS 18.3 appears to be a minor update, introducing only a few new features.

The iOS 18.2 update, released earlier, brought significant additions such as the second batch of Apple Intelligence features, integrating tools for image generation like Image Playground and Genmoji. It also marked the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into iPhone systems, improving Siri's capabilities and offering advanced writing tools.

iOS 18.3 public beta 2: What's new

The first public beta of iOS 18.3 expanded support for smart home devices, adding compatibility for robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app. The second beta focuses on updates to the Calculator app, reintroducing a feature that allows repeated calculations using the equals button.

Also Read

This marks a reversal of a change introduced in the iOS 18 update, where the ability to perform sequential calculations by pressing the equals button was removed.

iOS 18.3 public beta 2: Eligibility

The iOS 18.3 public beta is accessible to all iPhones enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program. However, it is important to note that the new Apple Intelligence features introduced in recent updates are compatible only with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series models.

iOS 18.3 public beta 2: How to download and install