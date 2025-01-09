Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta 2: New features, eligibility details

iOS 18.3 reintroduces a feature that allows repeated calculations in the iPhone's Calculator app

iOS 18.3 public beta 2
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Apple has rolled out the second public beta of its iOS 18.3 update, focusing on minor enhancements, bug fixes, and user interface improvements. Compared to the iOS 18.2 update, iOS 18.3 appears to be a minor update, introducing only a few new features.
 
The iOS 18.2 update, released earlier, brought significant additions such as the second batch of Apple Intelligence features, integrating tools for image generation like Image Playground and Genmoji. It also marked the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into iPhone systems, improving Siri's capabilities and offering advanced writing tools.
 
iOS 18.3 public beta 2: What's new
 
The first public beta of iOS 18.3 expanded support for smart home devices, adding compatibility for robot vacuum cleaners in the Home app. The second beta focuses on updates to the Calculator app, reintroducing a feature that allows repeated calculations using the equals button.

This marks a reversal of a change introduced in the iOS 18 update, where the ability to perform sequential calculations by pressing the equals button was removed.
 
iOS 18.3 public beta 2: Eligibility
 
The iOS 18.3 public beta is accessible to all iPhones enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program. However, it is important to note that the new Apple Intelligence features introduced in recent updates are compatible only with the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series models.
 
iOS 18.3 public beta 2: How to download and install
  • Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
  • On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
  • Tap on Beta Updates and select iOS 18 Public Beta
  • Return to the Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
  • Agree to Apple’s terms and initiate the download process
  • Installation will begin once the download is complete
  • Note: Back up your iPhone before installing the beta.
First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

